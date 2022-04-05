Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($192.31) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($169.23) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($181.32) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($140.66) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €163.08 ($179.21).

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €156.28 ($171.74) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €145.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €152.68. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($83.89).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

