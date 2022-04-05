Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) PT Lowered to €175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €180.00 ($197.80) to €175.00 ($192.31) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $34.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

