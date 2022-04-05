Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of SCF stock opened at GBX 308 ($4.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 271.80 ($3.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323 ($4.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 303.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 304.42. The company has a market capitalization of £213.95 million and a P/E ratio of 20.70.
