Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SCF stock opened at GBX 308 ($4.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 271.80 ($3.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323 ($4.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 303.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 304.42. The company has a market capitalization of £213.95 million and a P/E ratio of 20.70.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

