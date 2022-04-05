Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Trading Up 0.6%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 1,318,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 571% from the average daily volume of 196,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

The company has a market cap of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scienjoy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scienjoy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Scienjoy during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Scienjoy during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

