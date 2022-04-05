Scotiabank Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$22.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.
Shares of NYSE:OR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.91 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70.
About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
