Scotiabank Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$22.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.91 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,944,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after buying an additional 1,282,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 537,434 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 369,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

