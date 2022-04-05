Scott Gerald Meikle Sells 700 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00.

Lam Research stock traded down $31.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,340. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $551.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.35. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $466.06 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.04.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

