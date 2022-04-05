Scrypta 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 52.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $111,389.49 and $4.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,777,566 coins and its circulating supply is 20,977,563 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

