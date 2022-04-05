Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of SEE stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.51. 552,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,460. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.