Seaport Res Ptn Comments on State Street Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

NYSE:STT opened at $85.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

