Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Upgraded to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 145 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered Securitas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.00.

SCTBF stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. Securitas has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

