Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 64,993 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $88.73. The stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,357. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $92.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.