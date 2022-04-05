Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sera Prognostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:SERA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 52,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,432. Sera Prognostics has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sera Prognostics (SERA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.