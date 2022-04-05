Sfmg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,189,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after buying an additional 95,425 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 282,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 242,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of DSU opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.