Sfmg LLC Buys Shares of 2,378 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $86.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.52.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.