Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 801,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,553,000 after buying an additional 156,987 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 69,343 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 38,136 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.56.

