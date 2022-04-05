Sfmg LLC Sells 173,110 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,110 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 992,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,338,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,407,000 after acquiring an additional 57,670 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 218,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 468,949 shares in the last quarter.

SGOL stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

