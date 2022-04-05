Shacey Petrovic Sells 15,000 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Insulet stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,183.61 and a beta of 0.66. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.14.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $146,269,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Insulet by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

