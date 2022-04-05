Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,338.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.00) to GBX 2,570 ($33.70) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. Shell has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

