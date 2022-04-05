Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Cap Tops $14.76 Billion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $14.76 billion and approximately $804.91 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049092 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.38 or 0.07538979 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,906.76 or 0.99997353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056112 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

