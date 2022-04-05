Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $30.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHLS traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. 3,496,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

