Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPRGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

CRPR opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.39) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,290.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,333.50. James Cropper has a 1 year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,650 ($21.64). The company has a market capitalization of £119.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Martin Court purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($18.86) per share, with a total value of £7,190 ($9,429.51).

James Cropper Company Profile (Get Rating)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

