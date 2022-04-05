Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

CRPR opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.39) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,290.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,333.50. James Cropper has a 1 year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,650 ($21.64). The company has a market capitalization of £119.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Martin Court purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($18.86) per share, with a total value of £7,190 ($9,429.51).

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

