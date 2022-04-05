Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Shutterstock worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 9.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Shutterstock by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Shutterstock by 118.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shutterstock stock opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.40. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.38 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,413 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,552. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

