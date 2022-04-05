Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sientra has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 767,482 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 529,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 3,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 359,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 349,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.