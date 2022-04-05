Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.68.
Sierra Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
