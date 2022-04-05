Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sierra Metals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sierra Metals by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 17.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 55,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 1,119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 114,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

