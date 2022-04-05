Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after purchasing an additional 815,094 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,541,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,262,000 after purchasing an additional 311,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

