Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SILK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

SILK stock remained flat at $$42.60 during trading on Tuesday. 9,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $1,970,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after buying an additional 521,628 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

