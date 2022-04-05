Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. 17,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 5,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

About Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF)

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

