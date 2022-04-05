SJW Group to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SJW Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SJW. Barclays lifted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

NYSE SJW opened at $69.51 on Monday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.51.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.88 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,438,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 163,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,526,000 after purchasing an additional 143,745 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.29%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

