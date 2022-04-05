SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.9%.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 78.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLR Investment (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

