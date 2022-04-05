SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.
SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.9%.
Shares of SLRC stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 78.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SLR Investment (Get Rating)
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
