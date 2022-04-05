SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.670-$0.830 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.67-0.83 EPS.

SMART Global stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,557. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.81. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SMART Global by 58.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SMART Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SMART Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

