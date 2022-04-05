SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.40, but opened at 5.29. SmartRent shares last traded at 5.28, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of 6.95.
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
