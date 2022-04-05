Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). Smartsheet reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,017. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after buying an additional 140,053 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,166,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.96. 4,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,647. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.10. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

