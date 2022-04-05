Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,647. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.10. Smartsheet has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,863 shares of company stock worth $2,322,017 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

