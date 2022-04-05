Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMINGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($22.95) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMIN. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.97) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.22).

Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,431.50 ($18.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,500.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,491.81. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.90).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

In other news, insider George Buckley bought 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.73) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,400.93).

Smiths Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

