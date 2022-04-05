Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Trading Down 2.1%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.93 and last traded at $42.93. Approximately 415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

