SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.36 Million

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00059789 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001001 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 172.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

