Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Societal CDMO is a bi-coastal contract development and manufacturing organization with capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms with a primary focus in the area of small molecules. Societal CDMO, formerly known as Recro Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Societal CDMO stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Societal CDMO has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It offers its products in the form of oral solid doses, sterile injectables, oral liquids, tablets, topicals, liquid/powder filled capsules, ophthalmic droppers, liposomes, and nano/microparticles, as well as in the areas of aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services.

