Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($27.47) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($28.02) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 7th.

GLE opened at €24.00 ($26.37) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.90. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of €41.88 ($46.02) and a one year high of €52.26 ($57.43).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

