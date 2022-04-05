SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Research analysts at Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 110.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 119,409 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,982,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

