SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $399.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.36.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $335.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

