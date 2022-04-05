Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Price Target Cut to €120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($148.35) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Solvay from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Solvay from €150.00 ($164.84) to €147.00 ($161.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solvay from €93.00 ($102.20) to €94.00 ($103.30) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

Shares of SLVYY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

