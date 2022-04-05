Sonar (PING) Hits Market Cap of $5.85 Million

Sonar (PING) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and $59,545.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Sonar coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047431 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.05 or 0.07380228 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,238.00 or 1.00138489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

