Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.84. 17,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 852.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 430,628 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $7,581,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,181,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,036,000 after acquiring an additional 179,146 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

