Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

SWX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.

NYSE SWX opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

