SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Gap Down to $142.58

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $142.58, but opened at $138.45. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF shares last traded at $138.45, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.24 and a 200 day moving average of $154.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

