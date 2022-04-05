SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5,252.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 39,658 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,995,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,166. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

