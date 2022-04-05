SPINDLE Market Cap Hits $490,138.35 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $490,138.35 and approximately $666.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,875.74 or 1.00164700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00065527 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00283221 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.19 or 0.00343212 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00138389 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001190 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

