Splinterlands (SPS) One Day Volume Hits $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00047311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.19 or 0.07373707 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,248.41 or 1.00098922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053920 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

