Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Trading Down 5.8%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.92. 4,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 458,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,278,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

