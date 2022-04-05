Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.91.

Sprout Social stock opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -157.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.31.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $67,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,812 shares of company stock worth $8,851,526 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,033,000 after purchasing an additional 45,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,057,000 after acquiring an additional 110,733 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after purchasing an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

